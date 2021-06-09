Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 198.02 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.10 ($4.57).

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

