Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,753 ($22.90).

OXIG opened at GBX 2,095 ($27.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,087.32. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

