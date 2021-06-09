Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on the stock.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,653 ($47.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,569.82. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58.

In other Schroders news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total transaction of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,652,320.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

