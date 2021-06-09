Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reduced by Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CAKE opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

