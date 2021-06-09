Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.95. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 4,404 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

