Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. Glencore shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 105,842 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

