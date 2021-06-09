NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.03

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.03 and traded as high as C$27.26. NFI Group shares last traded at C$26.96, with a volume of 230,867 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.79%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

