Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of LI opened at $28.47 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion and a PE ratio of -177.94.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

