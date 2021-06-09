Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.70.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$44.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.31. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

