Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
