Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.