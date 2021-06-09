RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.75.

RH stock opened at $628.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.42. RH has a twelve month low of $226.82 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

