Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

