Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.57 Million

Jun 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post $18.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $67.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

