DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.73.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLH by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of DLH by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in DLH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

