UniCredit S.p.A. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for UniCredit in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNCFF. Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UNCFF opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

