FY2023 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered by Analyst

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

ANGI opened at $14.48 on Monday. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,448.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Angi by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

