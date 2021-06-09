FY2022 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,972,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,898 shares of company stock valued at $863,372. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

