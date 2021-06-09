Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

CBOE stock opened at $112.45 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

