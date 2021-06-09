China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

NYSE CYD opened at $15.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $644.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

