Royal Bank of Canada Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $55.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

