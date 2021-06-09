Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDXF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NRDXF opened at $21.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80. Nordex has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

