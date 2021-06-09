Coupa Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,962 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,168% compared to the average volume of 1,101 put options.

COUP opened at $217.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a one year low of $212.81 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.21.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 154.2% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 101.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $15,599,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

