Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.08. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 64,546 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Park City Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Park City Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

