Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.08. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 64,546 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.40.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.
About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
