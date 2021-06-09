Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($1.00). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98), with a volume of 33,242 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.79. The firm has a market cap of £105.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

