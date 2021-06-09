$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post $62.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.99 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $285.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,592,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

