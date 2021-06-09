Investors Buy Large Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Put Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,960 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 869% compared to the average daily volume of 512 put options.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

