Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

