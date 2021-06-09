CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFB. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

