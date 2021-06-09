IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

IWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

IWG stock opened at GBX 318.30 ($4.16) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

