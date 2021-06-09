HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 948.50 ($12.39) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,069. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

In other news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.