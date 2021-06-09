HSBC Upgrades Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) to Buy

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

