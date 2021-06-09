HSBC Upgrades Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) to Buy

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $11.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $11.76.
Samsonite International Company Profile
