The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

DSG opened at C$79.60 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$65.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

