Oppenheimer Comments on Medallia, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medallia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medallia’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

