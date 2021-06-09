American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Express traded as high as $166.64 and last traded at $165.96, with a volume of 15823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

