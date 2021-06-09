Elastic Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elastic in a research note issued on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

NYSE ESTC opened at $133.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Elastic by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

