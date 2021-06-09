Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE CF opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.37. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

