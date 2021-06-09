Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €140.29 ($165.04).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of ML opened at €131.55 ($154.76) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.