ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of MT opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

