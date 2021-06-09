Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $277.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $272.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.82 on Monday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

