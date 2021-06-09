International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.
IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.
Shares of NYSE IP opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
