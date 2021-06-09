International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

