OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCANF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

