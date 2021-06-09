Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ROKU opened at $340.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.77. Roku has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Roku by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Roku by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

