CSFB Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$85.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.44.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$81.17 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.04.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.