National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.80.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.03.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

