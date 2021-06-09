National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.80.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.03.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

