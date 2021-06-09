Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SpartanNash Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.62 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $747.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

