Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,193% compared to the average daily volume of 270 call options.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

