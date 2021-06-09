U.S. Concrete Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,184 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,765% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 put options.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

