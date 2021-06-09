Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.74. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.49, with a volume of 979,881 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

The company has a market cap of C$26.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.02.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9399999 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

