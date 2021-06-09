MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.89. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.71, with a volume of 51,422 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04. The firm has a market cap of C$462.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4159841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland acquired 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,450,700. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

